No more paperwork - all you need now to build a house in the countryside is a land entitlement

It will become easier to build and reconstruct a private residential house. Now it can be done without obtaining a permit, without developing project documentation and without commissioning. To build a house in the countryside you only need a land entitlement. And if the construction is carried out near regional centers and the capital, you will need to get a construction certificate (It will be completed within a month and issued according to the "one-window" principle).The decision to use the simplified procedure is made by developers independently, it will be effective everywhere, except in Minsk. The current procedure will also remain in force. The decree comes into force in six months.