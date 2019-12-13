House of Environmental Education opened in Zubrenok children's recreation camp

The House of Environmental Education was opened in the children's health camp Zubrenok. The holiday was attended by the Minister of Education of Belarus. Igor Karpenko noted that the opening will enable children to conduct local scientific research. The building itself consists of two floors. The first floor is an ecological laboratory. Children can conduct research there, take water and air samples and make certain measurements. In addition, with the help of modern technology you can control the house: you can regulate the light, air temperature and floor heating. Throughout the year, the camp holds a number of events that focus on environmental culture.