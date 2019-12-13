Belarusian experience in assistance to refugees and migrants

Belarus has become a donor of mercy, an example of humane treatment of people regardless of place of birth, passport or religion. The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border last fall proved this.

On June 28, in Minsk, they discussed the experience of responding to emergency situations involving the mass stay of migrants. The Belarusian Red Cross, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Committee, and the Ministry of Health joined the discussion. Proposals on how to improve the work in case of such emergencies were also heard.

As noted the Secretary-General of the Belarusian Red Cross, the number of such volunteers in the country is small, about 200 people. Volunteers worked on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border at the peak days with pay at their main place of employment by the decision of the Governor of Gomel Region.