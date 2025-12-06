Dopamine Captivity: How Belarusians Lose 101 Days a Year on Social Media

According to statistics, the average Belarusian spends 6 hours and 40 minutes surfing the internet every day. This is a silent and massive theft of time, in which people are both the robbers and the victims. Why is it so hard to put down your phone and finally get down to important things?

The workday is in full swing, thoughts are clear, tasks are clear, but the brain, like a navigator that has lost its way, suddenly suggests a detour: "Maybe we should check our phone?" And welcome! You're a dopamine hostage! So why does the brain sabotage our plans for the sake of swipes and likes?

It all starts with the hormone dopamine, which is released not only when we receive a reward, but also during the very moment of anticipation. A like or a new message is a super-fast social signal of approval. The brain registers: "The action took a second – I got a dose of positive reinforcement." So when we sit down to a complex task, this system begins to rebel, demanding its usual, easy dose.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe14e86d-4892-4d2d-9647-d8a2993b4253/conversions/aefbaf42-6483-4590-9557-0928374a7bde-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe14e86d-4892-4d2d-9647-d8a2993b4253/conversions/aefbaf42-6483-4590-9557-0928374a7bde-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe14e86d-4892-4d2d-9647-d8a2993b4253/conversions/aefbaf42-6483-4590-9557-0928374a7bde-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe14e86d-4892-4d2d-9647-d8a2993b4253/conversions/aefbaf42-6483-4590-9557-0928374a7bde-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A few figures will help you understand how many hours a day people from different countries spend surfing the internet. South Africa and Brazil spend the most – over 9 hours a day, Russia – over 8 hours, and Belarusians – 6 hours 40 minutes, which is also a lot.

Meanwhile, the Japanese are at the bottom of the rankings – up to 4 hours a day. This isn't a coincidence, but a calculated calculation. Consumer attention is the most valuable commodity in the digital age, and there's a real war for it.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c04138e-9a2c-4e5b-99c4-c0282b3131bb/conversions/4442dc17-8017-4bad-af81-782cfb02119d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c04138e-9a2c-4e5b-99c4-c0282b3131bb/conversions/4442dc17-8017-4bad-af81-782cfb02119d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c04138e-9a2c-4e5b-99c4-c0282b3131bb/conversions/4442dc17-8017-4bad-af81-782cfb02119d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c04138e-9a2c-4e5b-99c4-c0282b3131bb/conversions/4442dc17-8017-4bad-af81-782cfb02119d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

App design is a whole science about how to hook the brain and not let go. Whether it's an endless feed that seems to have no end or notifications that mimic social approval, video autoplay completely eliminates the need to decide whether to click "next." Every detail is a hook that hooks people.

"It used to be that the page would end and the task would be over, but now it can go on forever. Plus, personalization, which selects content specifically for you and what you like, keeps people engaged in the feed. All other mechanisms are more focused on engagement, like red beacons or stories that can end," said IT specialist Yulia Leini.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6030d882-19aa-45b7-aff9-063c9de34c5c/conversions/18dcc3eb-5467-46e6-9ee4-dc94dbe8bb65-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6030d882-19aa-45b7-aff9-063c9de34c5c/conversions/18dcc3eb-5467-46e6-9ee4-dc94dbe8bb65-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6030d882-19aa-45b7-aff9-063c9de34c5c/conversions/18dcc3eb-5467-46e6-9ee4-dc94dbe8bb65-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6030d882-19aa-45b7-aff9-063c9de34c5c/conversions/18dcc3eb-5467-46e6-9ee4-dc94dbe8bb65-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"Phone and social media addiction is no different from drug addiction or alcoholism; it's the development of a harmful habit that a person can't control. They become completely immersed in it without even realizing it. And it's no surprise, as huge corporations and hundreds of engineers are working on these algorithms. It's all linked to the principle of the 'get pleasure' algorithm—the more pleasure, the greater the desire to experience that state of happiness again," noted psychologist Veronika Mankevich.

So it turns out we're caught between two fires: our own brain craves easy wins, and technology helps it achieve this. What's the solution?

Start small: spend the first 30 minutes after waking up and the last 30 minutes before bed without your phone. Turn off notifications unless they're work-related, and set a digital timer: 60 minutes of focused work, then a 5-minute break. It's important not just to deprive your brain of that easy dopamine rush, but to offer it an alternative, whether it's a walk, a lively conversation, or a new hobby.

"There are many tools for regulating your time, controlling it, or replacing easy dopamine with something more challenging. You need to focus on what you want to grow. For example, replacing a bad habit with a good one; there are so many offline events right now. You need to get your dopamine the harder way. But these are all tools, and the first thing you need to start with is recognizing that you actually have a problem. Because it's impossible to help someone with a problem if they don't realize they have a problem," emphasized psychologist Veronika Mankevich.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d040e297-1f0c-46ec-b008-6bc983be7132/conversions/4eeffc04-96cf-464d-bc2c-0adb34bf7f8b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d040e297-1f0c-46ec-b008-6bc983be7132/conversions/4eeffc04-96cf-464d-bc2c-0adb34bf7f8b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d040e297-1f0c-46ec-b008-6bc983be7132/conversions/4eeffc04-96cf-464d-bc2c-0adb34bf7f8b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d040e297-1f0c-46ec-b008-6bc983be7132/conversions/4eeffc04-96cf-464d-bc2c-0adb34bf7f8b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w