All kinds of sports without exception to be subject to doping control at II European Games

The check will be obligatory for winners of the competition, as well as athletes, which will be determined by drawing lots. Special attention is given to sports that are often involved in the doping scandals: athletics, cycling, wrestling. Doping tests will be analyzed according to the requirements of the European Olympic Committees in an Austrian laboratory. The international team, which will provide doping control at the II European Games, will include 10 Belarusian and 30 foreign doping officers.