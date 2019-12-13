Belarusians can vote early on February 22 - February 26

The working hours of the polling stations are from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00 from Tuesday to Saturday. Sunday will be the main voting day - from 8 to 20:00. It is possible to vote not only at the place of registration, but also at a polling station, where one temporarily resides, if one presents the corresponding document. The national referendum refers to the following question: "Do you accept the amendments of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus? There will be two answers: "Yes" or "No". According to the Electoral Code, referendum decisions will take effect 10 days after their official publication.