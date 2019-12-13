Early voting, common international practice

Early voting is a widespread international practice: in many countries of the world early voting is provided by law and its duration varies from three to 70 days. However, each state has its own peculiarities for this procedure.



In Belarus, the early voting is held within 5 days before the referendum. In Lithuania and Latvia, for example, it is 3 days. In Iceland one can vote in 56 days before the election or referendum, in Sweden, this term is 14 days, and in the United States of America the duration is 45 days.



