Early voting at election to House of Representatives starts in Belarus

Early voting started today and will last until November 16 inclusive. At exactly 10 a.m., about six thousand polling stations opened their doors. This type of popular vote will last through November16. The Central Election Commission approved the results of the election to the Council of the Republic. Thus, 56 people became senators of the seventh convocation. Eight more will be appointed by the President.



By the way, international observers - almost 900 people from the CIS, PACE and OSCE/ODIHR - also monitor the election on a republican scale.



