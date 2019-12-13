Early use of family capital

The protection of family values is one of the priorities of the state. For those raising three or more minors, there are benefits, allowances, babysitting services and a Family Capital program, which has been operating since 2015. In accordance with it, a deposit for 22.5 thousand rubles is opened for a family with the birth or adoption of a third and subsequent child.



The Family Capital program is one of the measures to support large families. The amount of the deposit today is 22,500 rubles. Over the entire five-year period of the program, more than 91 thousand deposits have been opened for the amount of over two billion rubles. It is possible to use early family capital to improve housing conditions (construction, reconstruction or purchase of residential premises, repayment of debt on loans), to receive higher education on a paid basis and for paid medical services.



By the way, the Family Capital program has been extended until 2024. This means that those who plan to join the ranks of large families can qualify for support. Every month, on average, 1,300 Family Capital deposits are opened.



Most of the deposits for family capital in Belarus are opened in Brest, Gomel and Minsk regions. By the way, every fifth family with three or more children lives in Brest Region.



There are 111 thousand large families in Belarus today. More than three hundred and sixty thousand children are being brought up in them.



