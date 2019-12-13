Affordable healthcare: everyone can get vaccinated against Covid-19

More than 110 mobile teams are involved in vaccination of the population in the Central Region. The medics travel to organizations and enterprises, the anti-Covid course is also carried out on the basis of rural health posts. In addition, there are mobile medical units in 13 districts of Minsk Region. Rural outpatient clinics also receive patients. There are six of them in Uzda District alone. For example, the Loshanskaya Clinic serves 24 settlements, which means 1,200 people. More than half of them have been vaccinated.



Immunization against influenza in the regions also continues. More than 15% of the population has been vaccinated.



