Citizens' trust in authorities turns constitutional norms into effective instrument of democracy
Citizens' confidence in the authorities, a high level of legal culture and patriotism turns constitutional legislative norms into a really effective instrument of democracy. The Chairman of the Constitutional Court told it journalists today. Petr Miklashevich noted during the presidential elections the constitutional legality is a necessary condition for all socio-political forces and citizens.
Petr Miklashevich, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus: “It is undoubtedly necessary that all participants in the electoral process strictly observe the constitution in order to achieve the goals of the constitutional process. And, accordingly, ensure the consolidation of our society and its sustainable further development."
Over the past six years the Constitutional Court has not received a single appeal associated with legal - uncertainty or gaps in legal regulation of the electoral process.
