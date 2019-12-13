Trust in Belarusian state media grows - Closed research of "independent" organization surprises customers

How the media influence the social and political life of Belarusian citizens, according to the closed research of the liquidated organization "Press Club Belarus"? The audience of the Belarusian state media has grown by 18%, and trust by 8%. It's sad, so sad," states the closed report of the "Press Club".

On the contrary, the loyal audience of the so-called independent media (let's use the wording from the report) is shrinking. The number of those who read them from time to time has also decreased.

When asked "Where do you get your information from?" in 2022, 47% of respondents said they get their information from television. This is 14% higher than in 2021.

In 2021 and 2022, the share of TV, social media and messenger consumers increased, while consumption of information from Internet sites decreased.

From August 2022 to May 2023, there was an increase in the share of weekly use of Belarusian and Russian state media.

According to all conducted sociological studies, the Belarusian population supports Alexander Lukashenko.