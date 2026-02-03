Dr. Ful Kant Jha: Belarus - Small Country with Great Potential

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e1cd6da-20d2-449e-80ab-75b55188182b/conversions/5c51c952-10f3-42fc-a1e9-814d7a8918bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e1cd6da-20d2-449e-80ab-75b55188182b/conversions/5c51c952-10f3-42fc-a1e9-814d7a8918bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e1cd6da-20d2-449e-80ab-75b55188182b/conversions/5c51c952-10f3-42fc-a1e9-814d7a8918bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e1cd6da-20d2-449e-80ab-75b55188182b/conversions/5c51c952-10f3-42fc-a1e9-814d7a8918bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Dr. Ful Kant Jha, founder of JFK (India), supplies rice, coffee, tea, dried fruits, and spices to Belarus. He admitted on the Spotlight Interview program that whenever he thinks about the Republic of Belarus, he always feels warm feelings.

"People there have always been friendly and decent, and they've always treated us well. There was a time (1997-1998) when we had offices in Belarus; we even had a company. I don't recall a single unpleasant incident where we had to deal with any problems in Belarus. It's the only country from which we've never had problems with receiving money. Yes, there were some issues, but no one let us down. That was a surprise to me," he said.

