Dr. Ful Kant Jha: Belarus - Small Country with Great Potential
Dr. Ful Kant Jha, founder of JFK (India), supplies rice, coffee, tea, dried fruits, and spices to Belarus. He admitted on the Spotlight Interview program that whenever he thinks about the Republic of Belarus, he always feels warm feelings.
"People there have always been friendly and decent, and they've always treated us well. There was a time (1997-1998) when we had offices in Belarus; we even had a company. I don't recall a single unpleasant incident where we had to deal with any problems in Belarus. It's the only country from which we've never had problems with receiving money. Yes, there were some issues, but no one let us down. That was a surprise to me," he said.
He also noted that Belarusian partners are always honest – if they promised something, they kept their word and fulfilled their agreements. "Belarus is not a large country compared to India, but it is a small state with great potential. We have always worked with them, developing relations so that Indians know more about Belarus and businessmen become more interested in the Belarusian market. I always want to see the warmest relations between India and Belarus," Dr. Ful Kant Jha emphasized.