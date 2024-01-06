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It is impossible to doze off at all - expert on improving quality of goods and services produced in Belarus
At the meeting on quality improvement, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko clearly outlined the task: "To put the quality control of manufactured goods and services, the quality of life of the country on a higher level". Does this mean that somehow approaches to these issues will change in Belarus? Valentin Tataritsky, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization of Belarus, told about it in the project "Question Number One": "It seems to me that we need to change the thinking fundamentally, and we should move in terms of improvement. "
As for the development of high-tech industries and import-substituting projects, do the accents in the republic remain the same?
"It is not possible to doze off at all. They talked about this at the exhibition, looking at Horizont's stand, citing specific examples. The revenues we have today (over 3 million TV sets sold) was not even available in Soviet times. This shows that we have competence in electronics. An example was given when the boards for a TV set are assembled at Horizont itself, and the equipment is practically unparalleled in Russia. A lot of customers come from outside in order to be able to produce fairly high-tech products in our country," said Tataritsky.