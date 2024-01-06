It is impossible to doze off at all - expert on improving quality of goods and services produced in Belarus

At the meeting on quality improvement, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko clearly outlined the task: "To put the quality control of manufactured goods and services, the quality of life of the country on a higher level". Does this mean that somehow approaches to these issues will change in Belarus? Valentin Tataritsky, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization of Belarus, told about it in the project "Question Number One": "It seems to me that we need to change the thinking fundamentally, and we should move in terms of improvement. "

As for the development of high-tech industries and import-substituting projects, do the accents in the republic remain the same?