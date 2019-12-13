3.39 RUB
Ancient flack demonstrated in Brest
Rare artifact flack is a wooden vessel for water or wine. It was buried for 800 hundred years and found during the excavation of the city. The artifact is exhibited in a separate window. The aim of the project is to attract the attention of tourists to the objects that reveal the history of the city.
One can see the rarest artifacts of Berestye Museum without leaving one's home. Photos of objects that have never been exhibited are displayed on social networks.
