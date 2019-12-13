Alexander Dugin impressed by Belarus' sense of justice and equability of mind

The Belarusian society has preserved the sense of justice, justice as ethics, as a certain orientation, which could be seen in both ordinary people and politicians. Philosopher and social activist Alexander Dugin shared his impressions of Belarus in an exclusive interview with the chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.



He emphasized that Belarusians have a sense of justice, a sense of tact, a sense of balance. "A calmness that shows equilibrium, because fairness is also some balance. And this equilibrium of the Belarusian society and the Belarusian people is what is striking," said the philosopher.



Alexander Dugin, philosopher, public figure (Russia):



"The Belarusians are kind, rooted in their culture. This is very nice. The sense of justice is very strong in the Belarusian people. This means that the contrasts between, for example, the poor and the rich are smoothed out, the contrasts between locals and newcomers are smoothed out, too. There is a certain unity, a harmony of Belarusian life, which is very, very charming. I noticed this on my first visit, and always when I've been in Belarus. And now it has caught my eye again, too."



