Two British diplomats declared persona non grata

Two British diplomats have been declared non-grata persons. According to law enforcement officials, they were gathering information about the domestic political situation in Belarus and the course of protests. The Foreign Ministry explained that this went beyond their responsibilities. Mr. Timothy Wight-Boycott, is the British military attaché. And Ms. Lisa Thumwood was the deputy ambassador of the same country. On Sunday, they attended non-authorized mass event in Minsk and closely monitored the situation.

According to available data, since May diplomats have repeatedly met with representatives of opposition and public human rights organizations, as well as non-government structures. Military attaché of Great Britain periodically visited the regions with the same purpose. In July his Belarusian colleagues had already made warnings to him, but they were ignored. Ms. Lisa Thumwood, according to some sources, coordinated the work of the journalists, wo came to Belarus to cover the opposition's protests.