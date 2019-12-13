3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Two new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Minsk and Gomel
Two more cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in our country, reported the Ministry of Health. COVID-19 was found in Minsk and Gomel. It is known that one of the infected persons arrived in the capital from Portugal through the national airport. Now the patient is staying in Gomel regional infectious diseases hospital. His condition is satisfactory. Everyone who had contact with a Gomel resident, including those who flew with him in the plane was also hospitalized. Taking into account the fact that the test was carried out when he was entering the country, the threat of further virus spread is assessed as minimal, assures the Ministry of Health. The second sick person arrived in Minsk from Germany. He's also being examined. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 11.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All