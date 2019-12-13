Two new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Minsk and Gomel

Two more cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in our country, reported the Ministry of Health. COVID-19 was found in Minsk and Gomel. It is known that one of the infected persons arrived in the capital from Portugal through the national airport. Now the patient is staying in Gomel regional infectious diseases hospital. His condition is satisfactory. Everyone who had contact with a Gomel resident, including those who flew with him in the plane was also hospitalized. Taking into account the fact that the test was carried out when he was entering the country, the threat of further virus spread is assessed as minimal, assures the Ministry of Health. The second sick person arrived in Minsk from Germany. He's also being examined. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 11.