On the night of November 26, two Iraqi Airlines planes took some of the refugees home. More than 600 people decided to return. Yet, the Europeans have shown themselves in all their anti-humane glory here as well. The plane was planned to be provided in the afternoon. But the first flight landed only in the evening. Belarus has been providing refugees with water and food all this time. There were doctors on site, ready to help. Around 8 p.m. people began to check in. The consul of Iraq in Russia and Belarus also arrived at the airport. He said he was ready to evacuate all his compatriots.