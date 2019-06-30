3.39 RUB
Two delegations from UAE and Russia received in High-Tech Park
In addition to sports, we have witnessed other significant events.
Belarus today is a trendsetter in shaping the legal framework for the development of the digital economy. We set the tone and are ready to move on, to create legislative framework for new technologies. Over the past year, the export of HTP reached one and a half billion dollars, and the number of resident companies is approaching six hundred. In addition, our partners in the West and in the East are interested in Belarusian IT solutions for the economy and the Internet of things.
Despite the fact that the lion's share of exports of high-tech products falls on the American and European markets, we are ready to increase our presence in the new ones. Two delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Russia attended the park during the week.
Now there are 563 residents in the Belarusian High-Tech Park. And 61 companies joined it in early June.
The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov, who oversees this area.
The experience of Belarus in virtual learning is also interesting for the United Arab Emirates. Its representatives of the Ministry of Education also got acquainted with our developments. And the continuation of cooperation is planned within the framework of the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Belarusian IT companies and start-ups will take part in it.
