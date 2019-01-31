3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
2 new lung and stomach screening programs being developed by Belarusian oncologists
This was announced today by Sergey Krasny, deputy director of the Scientific and Research Center of Oncology and Radiology named after Aleksandrov. A pilot project will be conducted to begin screening for lung cancer. It will be designed for 5 years. About two thousand people, mostly smokers, will be examined. A stomach cancer screening will be based on the Japanese program. It is planned that Belarusians will be tested for bacteria, which often causes ulcers and gastritis.
Belarus has approved new algorithms for diagnosis and treatment of tumors. They include 25% more targeted drugs. 6 Belarusian drugs are among them. Doctors have high hopes for a liquid biopsy. It will allow for identifying cancer by almost one drop of blood.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All