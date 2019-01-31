PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
2 new lung and stomach screening programs being developed by Belarusian oncologists

This was announced today by Sergey Krasny, deputy director of the Scientific and Research Center of Oncology and Radiology named after Aleksandrov. A pilot project will be conducted to begin screening for lung cancer. It will be designed for 5 years. About two thousand people, mostly smokers, will be examined. A stomach cancer screening will be based on the Japanese program. It is planned that Belarusians will be tested for bacteria, which often causes ulcers and gastritis.

Belarus has approved new algorithms for diagnosis and treatment of tumors. They include 25% more targeted drugs. 6 Belarusian drugs are among them. Doctors have high hopes for a liquid biopsy. It will allow for identifying cancer by almost one drop of blood.

