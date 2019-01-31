2 new lung and stomach screening programs being developed by Belarusian oncologists

This was announced today by Sergey Krasny, deputy director of the Scientific and Research Center of Oncology and Radiology named after Aleksandrov. A pilot project will be conducted to begin screening for lung cancer. It will be designed for 5 years. About two thousand people, mostly smokers, will be examined. A stomach cancer screening will be based on the Japanese program. It is planned that Belarusians will be tested for bacteria, which often causes ulcers and gastritis.