Palace of the Republic ready for the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly

The VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly has brought together 2400 people: all representatives of different professions, ages and social groups. For the past 5 months, they have been engaged in a dialogue, discussing the most acute issues and proposals for Belarus' development in the next 5 years. And today they are already ready to present their future vision of the country's development.

The Palace of the Republic is completely ready. Since the delegates will have to work for over 12 hours without leaving the Palace, the organizers have taken care of everything.

The choice of the Palace of the Republic to hold the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is obvious. In addition to the convenient location in the city center, the infrastructure of the building itself allows for maximum comfort for the delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

There is an exhibition pavilion on the second floor with five thematic zones, each dedicated to achievements in a particular area: industry, sports, art, culture and science - Belarus has success in all areas, there is something to be proud of.

About a hundred people from the National State TV and Radio Company will be involved in live broadcasting inside the Palace of the Republic. Two mobile television stations, Rogneda and Yanina, will be put into operation.