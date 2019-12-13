EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belpost turns 25. The Main Post Office celebrates 65th anniversary

One of the most beautiful architectural buildings in the capital is the Main Post Office at Independence Avenue. It resembles Italian Palazzo Polly. The "world clock" is located above the arch.
The Main Post Office of Minsk receives up to 10,000 customers every day. Thousands of written correspondence are processed here.

