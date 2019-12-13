Two-day rally "For Belarus" finishes at Barrow of Glory

Rallies "For Belarus!" continue. A large-scale two-day marathon took place in the central region. The relay started on Saturday. On the first day, the patriotic route united 11 districts including Smolevichi, Borisov, Cherven, Puchovichi. On the second day, the routes passed through the western part of Minsk Region. This is Nesvizh, Uzda, Dzerzhinsk, Myadel districts.



The participants also visited Khatyn Memorial Complex in Logoisk District. Drivers paid tribute to the memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War.



The motor rally finished on the Barrow of Gloryķ. In total, the participants traveled 1200 kilometers.

