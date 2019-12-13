3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Dyachenko: The future Constitution to become a truly popular code
The future Constitution will become a truly popular code of laws. This opinion was expressed by member of the Council of the Republic Oleg Dyachenko. Earlier, the proposed changes and additions to the basic law were submitted for discussion to the citizens of Belarus. They concern family values and protection of historical memory. As a result, the Constitutional Commission received over 10 thousand proposals. The referendum is to take place on February 27. But one can give his vote for the future of the country during the early voting, from February 22. Parliamentarians urge not to yield to the threats of those who propose to sabotage the referendum. And they express confidence that it will take place in a calm atmosphere.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All