Dyachenko: The future Constitution to become a truly popular code

The future Constitution will become a truly popular code of laws. This opinion was expressed by member of the Council of the Republic Oleg Dyachenko. Earlier, the proposed changes and additions to the basic law were submitted for discussion to the citizens of Belarus. They concern family values and protection of historical memory. As a result, the Constitutional Commission received over 10 thousand proposals. The referendum is to take place on February 27. But one can give his vote for the future of the country during the early voting, from February 22. Parliamentarians urge not to yield to the threats of those who propose to sabotage the referendum. And they express confidence that it will take place in a calm atmosphere.