West trying to build iron curtain
What is the Belarusian ideology and why has it become a subject of close interest of Western political technologists? The conversation about it took place in the studio of the program "Say Mute" with political scientist and philosopher Alexei Dzermant. They also talked about how Belarusian thought hits the world picture in the West, and the West in its turn does not abandon the idea of colonialism, having transformed it into soft power, and about how the Baltic countries have become a tool of struggle against Russia.
Alexei Dzermant, political scientist, philosopher, publicist:
They are trying to build an iron curtain. Earlier, everyone used to accuse the Soviet Union there: totalitarian system, they don't let people go anywhere to see the blooming garden. And now they don't. That's right. We still learn from mistakes. We shouldn't close ourselves off. Let them come, look, buy our goods and tell their families and how Belarusians live and why we are not their enemies.
