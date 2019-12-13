West trying to build iron curtain

What is the Belarusian ideology and why has it become a subject of close interest of Western political technologists? The conversation about it took place in the studio of the program "Say Mute" with political scientist and philosopher Alexei Dzermant. They also talked about how Belarusian thought hits the world picture in the West, and the West in its turn does not abandon the idea of colonialism, having transformed it into soft power, and about how the Baltic countries have become a tool of struggle against Russia.