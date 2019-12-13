PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
E. Makarevich: It is important to fix the preservation of historical memory and traditional family values in the Constitution of Belarus

The amendments to the Constitution will be submitted for public discussion in December. As the head of the presidential administration noted, work on the project has almost reached its final stage. Egor Makarevich, Chairman of the Youth Parliament at the National Assembly, noted that it is important to consolidate the preservation of historical memory and traditional family values in the Basic Law.

Updating the Constitution is a challenge not only for experts and authorities, but for all Belarusians.


