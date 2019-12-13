Е. Semashko: Reform of Constitution reflects changes in society

Social relations in Belarus are changing rapidly. And the legislation should catch up with and, even better, anticipate certain situations that require legal regulation. This was stated by Elena Semashko, member of the Constitutional Commission and Deputy Director of the National Center for Legislation and Legal Research, on the air of the Belarusian Radio. Elena Semashko, Deputy Director of the National Center of Legislation and Legal Research of Belarus, head of the Institute of Legal Research: "The Constitution as the Basic Law has been adopted for quite a long time. We observe how much the society and legal relations have changed. Therefore, there is a need to revise certain norms and the society is certainly ready for them."