EAEU to resume transport links between countries of the Union

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has approved temporary sanitary and epidemiological requirements for the operation of "green corridors" in the territory of the EAEU. The document makes it possible to agree on approaches to anti-epidemic measures in transport. As a result, the resumption of international rail links can soon be expected. The member states of the Union waive a number of restrictions: in particular, the mandatory 2-week quarantine at border crossings and testing for COVID will be canceled.