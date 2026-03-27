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Earth Hour will traditionally be held in Belarus on last Saturday of March
On March 28, the international environmental campaign "Earth Hour" will be held worldwide. In hundreds of cities, windows and public building lights will be turned off for one hour.
In Minsk, at 8:30 PM, the architectural lighting of the National Library, Dinamo Stadium, the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, the Musical Theater, the Minsk Gates, and the Belarusian State Circus will be turned off.
Alexander Dragun, Chairman of the Minsk City Committee for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection: "This event is held annually for the 18th time in Belarus (in Minsk and other cities across the country). The goal is certainly not to save electricity. Rather, it is to draw the attention of all residents to the problem of climate change, environmental pollution, and the extinction of certain animal and plant species. So that at this hour, all residents of the capital can turn off their lights, except for essential appliances, spend time alone with themselves and their loved ones, and reflect on the fact that there are indeed a number of problems today that require humanity's attention."
Over 2 billion people and thousands of businesses from nearly 200 countries participate in Earth Hour annually. Anyone can join by turning off their lights and appliances at home for one hour.