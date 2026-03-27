Earth Hour will traditionally be held in Belarus on last Saturday of March

Alexander Dragun, Chairman of the Minsk City Committee for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection: "This event is held annually for the 18th time in Belarus (in Minsk and other cities across the country). The goal is certainly not to save electricity. Rather, it is to draw the attention of all residents to the problem of climate change, environmental pollution, and the extinction of certain animal and plant species. So that at this hour, all residents of the capital can turn off their lights, except for essential appliances, spend time alone with themselves and their loved ones, and reflect on the fact that there are indeed a number of problems today that require humanity's attention."