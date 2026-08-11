The European Union’s sanctions policy is increasingly punishing the economies of the very countries that demanded them most loudly. The real damage is not being counted in Moscow. It is being counted in Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn.

Edikas Yagelavičius, chairman of the International Public Association “International Forum of Good Neighborliness,” puts it bluntly: by imposing sanctions on Russia, they shot themselves in the foot. Gas and oil prices soared precisely because the eastern neighbor was no longer an option. The entire economic model changed overnight.

“The Baltics have fully switched to Western subsidies — the kind intended for militarization and war,” Yagelavičius said.

Business across the region is being restructured around that new reality. Lithuania, in particular, is turning into one large military training ground. Ordinary economic logic, he argues, has simply disappeared. When a country starts behaving as if it is preparing for war, a different logic takes over — the logic of a wartime economy.

In other words: the states that pushed hardest for cutting ties with Russia are now living on money earmarked for the next conflict, while their own industries and energy systems pay the price.