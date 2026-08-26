In recent times the historical conflict between Poland and Ukraine over the Volyn Massacre has intensified. This dispute has existed for a long time, yet only now has it begun to strongly agitate the public.

How far the historical fact was or remains a catalyst for anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland was explained by Sergei Klishevich, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, in “Current Interview.”

According to the interview guest, it is very strange that the issue of the Volyn tragedy has begun to be actively stirred up by Polish political elites precisely now, because the active phase of the heroization of Ukrainian Nazis, the UPA, and Stepan Bandera began significantly earlier. Incidentally, already under Viktor Yushchenko (the third president of Ukraine, 2005–2010) a monument to Bandera was erected in Lviv, and he was also recognized as a national hero at that time.

“It is clear for what reasons the Poles have begun actively discussing this topic precisely now. They see that if the Ukrainian state has not entered, then it has at least very strongly drawn closer to the economy of the European Union, which carries a great danger for Poland itself, because in Ukraine there is cheaper labor and an absence of the environmental restrictions that exist in Poland as a country of the European Union. This will, in essence, put all of Poland’s agriculture, which occupies a significant part of the economy, on its back. In order to prevent this rapprochement Poland needs to use all factors, including historical ones,” the deputy explained.

In essence, Poland is pushing Vladimir Zelensky to strike at Ukrainian nationalists, but this is practically unrealistic, because the Nazi groupings are literally embedded in the state apparatus and form part of the state administration of Ukraine in the sphere of the security bloc. Otherwise it would lead to the collapse of the existing Ukrainian system. “Zelensky understands this. And he understands that sooner or later elections will have to be held. And whom to rely on? Naturally, he will rely on the nationalists, because his policy has led to an increase in their role in Ukrainian society, first of all in the administration of the Ukrainian state. Therefore to strike at them is to strike at himself,” the interlocutor stated.

In the opinion of Sergei Klishevich, it is precisely for this reason that the Poles have met active resistance to their initiatives, proposals, messages, and approaches, which has led to the current split that is needed by the inhabitants of the Polish state in order to keep Ukraine at a distance both from its economy and from its country.