ECOOM: Traditional media lead as information source in Belarus

Television as a source of information in Belarus is in the first place today. However, information and news sites are rapidly catching up. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the ECOOM Analytical Center. Social networks hold the 3rd place. Messengers follow them. The penultimate position is occupied by the print media, and the last on the list of sources of information is radio.



The respondents were also asked to evaluate such criteria of information sources as, for example, efficiency and reliability. According to Belarusians, social networks and messengers win. But they are outsiders in the reliability of published messages and are much inferior to traditional media. The highest criterion of reliability in this case is with the print press. Television is in second place. This is followed by information and news sites, radio hold on the 4th position. Social networks and messengers are at the very bottom of this list.



