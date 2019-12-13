EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
One-time payments to be provided to veterans in Belarus

About 19 thousand pensioners will receive one-time help for Victory Day before May 1.
Its size will be 700 rubles for victims of the consequences of the war, 900 rubles for those awarded with medals and orders of the USSR for labor and military service in the rear, 1700 rubles for veterans with disabilities, 2.5 thousand rubles for the Heroes of the Soviet Union.

