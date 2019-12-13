3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
One-time payments to be provided to veterans in Belarus
About 19 thousand pensioners will receive one-time help for Victory Day before May 1.
Its size will be 700 rubles for victims of the consequences of the war, 900 rubles for those awarded with medals and orders of the USSR for labor and military service in the rear, 1700 rubles for veterans with disabilities, 2.5 thousand rubles for the Heroes of the Soviet Union.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All