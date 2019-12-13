Unity of people, main component of national stability

This is the essence of the forthcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Belarusians will determine together the path they will follow in the future. Every Belarusian wants to hear the answer to his or her question, but everyone is united by one thing - the desire to make our country better.



Representatives of various spheres and professions will voice their ideas: political scientists, parents with many children, agricultural workers, historians, doctors and even the President. Today Alexander Lukashenko has been elected a delegate to the People's Assembly from Mogilev.



