3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Unity of people, main component of national stability
This is the essence of the forthcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Belarusians will determine together the path they will follow in the future. Every Belarusian wants to hear the answer to his or her question, but everyone is united by one thing - the desire to make our country better.
Representatives of various spheres and professions will voice their ideas: political scientists, parents with many children, agricultural workers, historians, doctors and even the President. Today Alexander Lukashenko has been elected a delegate to the People's Assembly from Mogilev.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All