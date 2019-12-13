Call center for assistance to coronavirus patients to be organized in Vitebsk Region

Omicron continues to break records in Belarus. In 24 hours, 7,350 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in the country. Health institutions extended their working hours. A call center is being promptly organized in Vitebsk.



As in the previous waves of the coronavirus, medical students help doctors. They act as nurses, and also receive patients on their own. Now they have the right to issue sick leave certificates. Calls from patients treated at home and those who just feel unwell will be received here. Workplaces for ten operators will be equipped in the central outpatient clinic. The city call center will start working next week. Multichannel calls will be taken by medical college students.



The number of appeals to the Vitebsk central outpatient clinic increased fivefold during the last week. In order to promptly provide assistance, additional infectious disease rooms have been deployed, even specialists receive patients as GPs.



Two additional communication channels are equipped at Vitebsk ambulance station. 46 ambulance crews serve the regional center and six nearby districts. Up to 600 calls are received per day.



Vaccination is an effective way to prevent coronavirus



More than 4.5 million Belarusians have already secured themselves against severe consequences of coronavirus by a full course of vaccinations. In Mogilev Region, over 60% of residents have already been vaccinated with the first component. They include adolescents aged 12 +, more than a thousand people in total. Children are vaccinated with inactivated Chinese vaccine.



According to experts, from 60% to 80% of the country's population needs to be vaccinated to develop the collective immunity. In Belarus it is possible to be immunized in polyclinics, medical clinics, large shopping centers and health centers at the place of work.



