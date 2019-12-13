Individual entrepreneurs to pay unified tax at the new rates from February 2022

The entrepreneurs will pay a unified tax at the new rates from February 1. To switch to the new system, you need to timely submit a declaration to the tax inspection and find out the approximate amount you have to pay for the year. If you have an electronic signature, you can do this at home in your personal account. As for the self-employed people, the number of taxpayers over the past year has increased by almost 2.5 times, and their income has almost tripled. The rate for artisans has been revised: before this year it was two basic units, and from January 1 it will be 62 rubles, that is a fixed amount. Those who paid before January at the old rates do not need to pay extra.



