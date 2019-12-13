Common reception of citizens takes place on September 22 in Brest Region

The Presidium of the Council of the Republic holds the reception of citizens in Brest Region today. Senators work in seven cities at once. Chairperson of the Upper House of Parliament Natalia Kochanova works in Lyakhovichi.There are 27 people on the appointment list. Appeals were heard not only from the residents of the district, but also from Minsk, Grodno, Lida, Lunenets, Mozyr. The payment of pensions, development of transport infrastructure in small settlements, housing construction issues are among the appeals. During the reception, instructions were given to the persons in charge; individual appeals are under personal control of the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic.

Residents of Luninets District appeal with such issues as employment, gasification and modification today. Seven people came to the reception of citizens to Sergei Rachkov, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on international affairs and national security. Many of them have already contacted local authorities, but the problem remained unresolved. Thus, a young family from Luninets is seeking gasification of their private house. A lot of funds are needed. And it is not possible to create a cooperative, because there are no neighbors nearby: a new district is just being built. The reception was also attended by representatives of the Executive Committee. Sergei Rachkov visited various enterprises of the city and talked to their employees.