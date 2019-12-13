Unified register of cord stem cells donors to be created in Belarus and Russia

Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich said that Belarus and Russia are planning to create a single register of cord stem cells donors, BelTA informs.

"We will consider the issue of a single register of donors of cord blood cells. The exchange of these data between the two countries will certainly serve to better access to assistance in selecting cell donors than we will do at the national level," said Dmitry Pinevich.

The minister emphasized that the selection of donors and recipients is a complex process. "The selection of a donor and a recipient implies consideration of many factors. And the broader the registry, the more likely we are to match a recipient with the most appropriate cell donor. Exchange of data, increase of the total amount of information about donors is a big breakthrough project," he is sure.

According to Dmitry Pinevich, the creation of a unified register of donors will still be discussed by specialists; however, it is included in the draft resolution of the joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia, which is taking place today in Minsk. The Minister confirmed the readiness of the Belarusian specialists to work in this direction.