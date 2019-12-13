3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Unified register of cord stem cells donors to be created in Belarus and Russia
Minister of Health of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich said that Belarus and Russia are planning to create a single register of cord stem cells donors, BelTA informs.
"We will consider the issue of a single register of donors of cord blood cells. The exchange of these data between the two countries will certainly serve to better access to assistance in selecting cell donors than we will do at the national level," said Dmitry Pinevich.
The minister emphasized that the selection of donors and recipients is a complex process. "The selection of a donor and a recipient implies consideration of many factors. And the broader the registry, the more likely we are to match a recipient with the most appropriate cell donor. Exchange of data, increase of the total amount of information about donors is a big breakthrough project," he is sure.
According to Dmitry Pinevich, the creation of a unified register of donors will still be discussed by specialists; however, it is included in the draft resolution of the joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia, which is taking place today in Minsk. The Minister confirmed the readiness of the Belarusian specialists to work in this direction.
The session of the joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia is focused on transplantology. "We have chosen this topic, as there is a lot to exchange with regard to the organ transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy," explained Dmitri Pinevich. He added that in Belarus, the transplantation technologies are already provided at the level of regional centers.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All