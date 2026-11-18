The People's Republic of China is a strategic partner of the Belarusian State University (BSU). Twenty percent of all international agreements currently in effect at the university have been signed with partners from China.

Notably, BSU is ranked among the top 25 trusted partners of the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China. This high regard—a true mark of quality—opens up new opportunities. Belarus and China continue to actively promote the academic mobility of young professionals. Many choose Belarus as a place for their further academic development and future careers in teaching.

If language is a symphony, then Belarus is a piece of music waiting to be learned, note by note—which is exactly what our Chinese friends have done. Today, more than 12,000 Chinese students are studying in the Republic across 40 joint educational programs.

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In China, competition is intense—not only for university admission but also in the job market—which is why many students head abroad to enhance their qualifications. Holding a degree from a foreign university makes one highly sought after in the labor market. For some, this leads to a successful professional trajectory; for others, it becomes the beginning of a happy personal life and family story.

There is a Chinese saying: "When you drink water, do not forget those who dug the well." Many students from China have come to regard Belarus as their second, creative homeland. Many admit that their souls truly crave the "music" of the Belarusian language, and now, each of them acts as a kind of conductor within their own small "lecture orchestra."

Focus on China: Belarus-China Cooperation in Education

"When I was defending my PhD thesis, I received an offer from the Belarusian State Pedagogical University (BSPU). I was interested in engaging in international academic research. Belarus provides an excellent environment for both scientific and pedagogical work. I decided to stay here to teach and continue my research," says Liu Jing, an associate professor at the Maxim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University.

In 2025, the Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU) signed a cooperation roadmap with the Beijing International Studies University (BISU). This allows the Chinese side to gain an in-depth understanding of Belarus’s economy, sociology, and culture, with a series of lectures now available to faculty and students from China. As part of this exchange program, Xiao Yi, a lecturer at MSLU, arrived in Minsk several years ago. He is now on the verge of completing his PhD at the university.

Xiao Yi, lecturer at the Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU) — Focus on China: Belarus-China Cooperation in Education

The "brotherhood" and "all-weather partnership" between Minsk and Beijing are currently reinforced not only by close economic and political ties but also by "party-to-party" diplomacy. During a visit to Belarus by a delegation from the Institute of Contemporary China Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a bilateral academic seminar was held at the Communist Party of Belarus. The two sides outlined paths for cooperation in training party leaders from both nations and exchanged experiences regarding party governance. Sergei Syrankov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus:

"We are studying the experience of party building in the People's Republic of China, because it is under the leadership of the CPC that China has achieved remarkable success—not only in its political structure and national life, but also in its economy, defense policy, and matters of peace and security."

As the saying goes: if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far and for a long time, go with a friend. Thus, the Belarusian-Chinese trajectory of cooperation is well known to everyone.