Safety, quality and affordability are among the strengths of Belarus’s education system. As fewer young people look abroad for a degree, studying at home is increasingly seen as both practical and appealing.

Belarus is undergoing a quiet shift in higher education. The number of students hoping to earn a degree abroad has fallen by two-thirds, with more young people choosing to stay. The reasons are not hard to understand.

Students can study in their native language and familiar surroundings, without the added stress of adapting to a new culture. Tuition-free places are available through competitive admissions, while targeted training programmes can offer graduates a job after they complete their studies—a significant advantage for those entering the workforce without experience.

Accommodation is another major saving. University dormitory places are available to the vast majority of students from outside the city: more than 90 per cent are housed, at a cost of around 50 Belarusian roubles a month. In Poland, even the cheapest options can cost several times more.

Renting a flat can be far more expensive. In Wrocław, for example, monthly rent can reach around 2,000 Belarusian roubles, according to publicly available figures. Even a place in a shared flat or dormitory—with a bed in a shared room and a bathroom down the hall—can push a student’s total monthly expenses well beyond that amount once food and transport are included.

Delayed scholarship payments can add to the pressure, leaving students struggling to cover basic costs rather than focusing on their studies.

Polish Student Visas: Another Hurdle for Belarusians

Belarusians do study in Poland, and some online sources suggest their numbers there exceed those in Russia. But getting there can involve a series of obstacles: border restrictions, repeated student visa refusals and the bureaucratic process of having Belarusian school certificates recognised. Rejections, critics say, outnumber successful applications.

Oleg Rumma, a member of the Republican Council for the Support of Gifted and Talented Youth, says the trend towards studying at home reflects a broader climate of uncertainty.

“This is a trend that has emerged in recent years. It is partly driven by objective circumstances: the world is unsettled, there are crises everywhere, and people trust one another less. Some countries seem to regard us as outsiders and treat Belarusian citizens differently. ‘Segregation’ may be a somewhat strong word, but it captures the essence: a Belarusian passport does not give you access to the same opportunities as a passport from other countries. That is the reality.”

Looking Beyond the Neighbours

Lithuania and Latvia may seem like alternatives, but their education systems face challenges of their own. In Latvia, four in ten 15-year-olds reportedly struggle to understand what they read—a record-low result for the country in the international PISA education assessment.

Lithuania, meanwhile, is investing millions in state-of-the-art schools, including facilities for the children of NATO military personnel. Yet concerns about the wider education system remain.

On 1 September, President Gitanas Nausėda criticised the government, saying that education problems were being “swept under the rug.”

What about France, with its recurring protests? Or the United States, home to the Ivy League? The prestige of elite universities, critics argue, can obscure serious problems, including harassment and discrimination—and institutions’ failures to protect students or hold offenders accountable.

Journalist Pavel Kukharkin, speaking about the Ivy League, says:

“The Ivy League comprises eight of the most prestigious private universities in the United States. Their graduates go on to become political leaders, business figures and members of the country’s elite. We have seen the Epstein files and scandals involving prominent figures such as P. Diddy. For a long time, a culture that normalised sexual exploitation helped produce people in positions of power who saw such behaviour as acceptable.”

Why Belarusians Are in No Hurry to Leave

A large-scale survey by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences, commissioned by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, offers another perspective.

Fewer than 2 per cent of respondents said they would like to move abroad permanently. In other words, 98 per cent do not see their future as permanent residents outside Belarus. Around 6 per cent said they might consider going abroad to study or pursue further training. Overall, the number of students aspiring to earn a foreign degree has fallen threefold in four years.

In 2026, 46,700 students enrolled in Belarusian universities; 32,000 of them secured state-funded places. Nearly 7,000 first-year students were admitted without entrance examinations or competition. Many are high achievers—winners of academic olympiads and other competitions—who are choosing to build their futures at home.

Belarus’s Republican Council for the Support of Gifted and Talented Youth is one of the programmes designed to help them do so. Over the past 30 years, around 45,000 young people have received support from the Presidential Special Fund for the Social Support of Gifted Pupils and Students.

Rumma describes the fund as a “social elevator” that helps talented young people develop their potential in Belarus.

“Every effort is made to ensure that gifted and promising young people are not left behind, and that they have the opportunity to grow and build a life in their own country. They can see that a Belarusian education can lead to a fulfilling career—in medicine, IT, agriculture, space and every field in between.”

International Students, Global Ambitions

The growing number of international students is another measure of the appeal of Belarusian higher education. In 2025, Belarus hosted 35,000 students from 120 countries. Education exports generated $115 million that year, helping to improve university facilities, attract strong academic staff and provide modern accommodation and scholarships.

Belarusian State University and Belarusian State Medical University have also been included in a global ranking of the world’s leading universities.

Studying at home is a practical choice—and, judging by the numbers, an increasingly popular one.