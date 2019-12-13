PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Electoral system of Belarus could be adopted by the West - observer from Italy

The electoral system of Belarus could be adopted by the West. This point of view was expressed by an international observer from Italy Igor Camilli, BelTA informs.

"Belarus has an interesting electoral system, which could be borrowed by foreign countries," said the guest from Italy.

"It is possible to borrow this system, to scare the West, which wants to break the democratic views of Belarusians. Participation of the people in the life of the state is democracy. I believe that in your country the people participate in the life of the state," said Igor Camilli.

He said that he had been to Belarus many times and watched the elections, so he had formed his own opinion about Belarus, and it is very positive.

