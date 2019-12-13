Effectiveness of treatment of COVID-19 with plasma estimated by doctors at 60%

More than 2 000 donors have already donated plasma with antibodies to COVID-19. The effectiveness of treatment is estimated at 60%. Chairman of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnologies Fedor Karpenko announced that. Now about half a ton of plasma is in storage. When the need arises, the blood component will be transferred to the hospital. Plasma is most actively used in Grodno, Brest and Minsk Region. According to experts, the result is noticed in 5-6 months. Therefore, the doctors are again launching a large-scale campaign to donate plasma.



Fedor Karpenko, Chairman of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnology:



"Plasma can be donated for transfusion only 6 months after it has passed quarantine storage. This is a security element. If we do not provide quarantine storage, then it is necessary to carry out a rather expensive pathogen reduction. 3 000 doses were given for transfusion. The test is expensive, but we do it. All the plasma that will be donated on Friday, around 9-10 pm, will go for transfusion."



Volunteers will donate 600 milliliters of plasma in the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Transfusiology. It can save three recipients at once. Deputy of the House of Representatives and acting doctor-practitioner Marina Shkrob has been ill, therefore, donated her plasma. By the way, like regular plasma, anti-COVID plasma can be taken once every two weeks. Therefore, if health permits and tests are appropriate, Marina Shkrob plans to return.



Now specialists are also developing plasma-based drugs for coronavirus. Perhaps the first drugs will appear by January.

