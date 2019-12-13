Eismont: Marathon of Unity is a gift from Belarusian president, artists

The Marathon of Unity and the festive concert are a gift from the Belarusian president and the entire creative industry of our country, press secretary of the Belarusian president Natalya Eismont said at the concert "Time has chosen us" as part of the Marathon of Unity in Molodechno, BelTA has learned.

"I would like to draw the attention to the main thing. I am sure that you remember the president giving a start to the Marathon of Unity during a concert in the Minsk Arena to mark the Day of People’s Unity on 17 September. The marathon that started in Molodechno and then will travel the whole country," Natalya Eismont said.

She recalled that the Marathon of Unity began with regional concerts in the Palace of the Republic. "Then the best things from these concerts were selected for a very large-scale and culminating event in the Minsk Arena. And then the president asked all: how can we not show all the best to people, how can we not take this concert to all our regions, throughout our country? Our people should see Belarusian talents, they should see each other, know and be proud," she said.

"This is how this idea came to be, this is how we ended up here today, visiting you. The concert turned into a large-scale campaign full of a interesting events. We see that Molodechno has been living by the marathon these past several days," the press secretary of the head of state added.

Natalya Eismont noted that the president is working in Gomel Oblast today where he honors the best agricultural workers: "We know for sure that they deserve it. I am here to convey to all of you the warmest greetings and the kindest wishes from the head of our state."