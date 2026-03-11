Eismont: The Whole World Knows That Belarusian Women Are Under the President’s Protection

The entire world knows that Belarusian women are under the protection of the President, stated Press Secretary Natalya Eismont during the ceremony honoring the winners of the XVIII Republican Contest "Woman of the Year — 2025," reports BELTA.

Eismont emphasized that the "Woman of the Year" contest and the Year of the Belarusian Woman are a perfect match. "But I wondered—what, besides kind words that you all truly deserve—can be said?" she addressed the women. "Everyone knows that at the Palace of Independence, there are countless visitors. And we try to convey and broadcast to each of them that here, in the heart of our country’s political life—the Palace of Independence—our President does everything possible so that we can gather like this, in the middle of the workweek, beautifully and festively, to select the 'Woman of the Year.' Because, in today’s times, it is truly valuable—to have the opportunity to come together for an hour and smile at each other."

"I cannot help but mention the height to which our President has elevated the status of Belarusian women on the world stage. We all saw the tremendous resonance after the announcement of 2026 as the Year of the Belarusian Woman during the New Year’s celebrations. It was unexpected, profoundly emotional. It seems that the entire world was talking about it even then. And just last week, when the President suggested that if anyone offends a Belarusian woman, they should find a way to write to him on TikTok—I am sure everyone can imagine the response we received on our presidential and related social media channels and messengers. Here’s an insider secret: about 80% of those who wrote to us afterward were not Belarusian women. Just imagine! Now, without exaggeration, the whole world knows that this country has declared 2026 the Year of the Belarusian Woman, and that Belarusian women are under the protection of the state—we’ve drawn that conclusion for ourselves. Our women probably no longer want to overload the President. They are, quite certainly, already solving their own problems mostly on their own. But I am absolutely convinced that they all know under whose protection they are, and who protects them,"—highlighted Eismont.