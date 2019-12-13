3.43 RUB
ISS crew getsin touch with Brest schoolchildren
We are in space! Brest schoolchildren took part in video broadcasting from the ISS. Crew number 68 thanked the children for the drawings, which they created for the contest "Glorious pages of history". The project united children from Belarus and Russia. The theme of creativity - peace, Motherland, the Great Victory! The best works are onboard the ISS. Near the porthole and already with autographs of astronauts. During the video conference the crew, headed by the Hero of Russia Sergey Prokopyev, congratulated the students on the occasion. Children were interested in how long they can stay in outer space, what dreams cosmonauts have and what place seems the most beautiful from orbit.
At the moment children's drawings are exhibited at the Russian Cosmonautics Museum. And in spring the exhibition will move to the Brest Fortress.
