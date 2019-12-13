PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Environmentalists hold Landscaping in Small Motherland action

More than 850 000 trees will be planted on Green Day within the framework of Landscaping in Small Motherland initiative. The action will be joined by environmentalists, local nature protection boards and volunteers to landscape territories in small towns and villages. One can apply for particioation through the sites of local executive committees and environmental organizations.

