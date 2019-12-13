Economist Maxim Chirkov: Belarus and Russia strong enough to survive sanctions

Western sanctions are nothing more than an attempt to strengthen the anti-Russia project. According to Russian economist Maxim Chirkov, the sanctioners will only succeed in punishing themselves with economic methods. In times of geopolitical blackmail, Belarus and Russia have enough strength to withstand, unlike the rest of the participants in the sanctions confrontation.



Maxim Chirkov, associate professor at the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University, political scientist (Russia):



“At the moment, it is clear that the Western countries are trying, at least, to influence the economy of Russia, well, and the Union State, of course, with the help of economic methods. I believe that even in such complicated circumstances one must work in a pragmatic manner in approaching the existing situation. We have a big internal market, we have a huge number of our friends and permanent economic partners all over the world, and we are not limited to the Western countries or to European countries in our business contacts. Therefore, it seems to me, there are prospects. Certainly, the difficulties are felt even now and will be felt further, but we have to work with pragmatic approach, so to say, the challenges that we have faced. But in any case, when the main reason for what is happening now in the economy is gone, such stabilization will begin, and we will find ways to interact.”



