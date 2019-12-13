3.42 RUB
Eco tourism with sign of quality
Eco-Recreation with a sign of quality
Many Belarusians assess risks in a reasonable way: Almost a million and a half people came to the domestic health resorts in 2019, breaking the record of the decade. This year, with the arrival of the virus, holidaymakers again reached out to the places that already appealed to them.
Vladimir Nesterovich, press secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Belarus:
"We see that people's interest in health treatment inside the republic is beginning to revive gradually because we have high-quality services that are provided in the health resorts. Visiting our resort areas is becoming more and more active now. Well, undoubtedly, in these conditions, a very good situation is emerging for the recovery of our agroecological farms."
UN and EU programs help to develop domestic tourism
Programs from the UN and the EU help to develop domestic tourism by investing in man-made and non-man-made historical sites of the country. Employees of European diplomatic missions in Belarus are also happy to come to some places.
