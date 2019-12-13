3.42 RUB
Former deputy of Verkhovna Rada tells about secret sources of financing coup d'état in Ukraine - details on November 22 in the program "Trends"
The world is still feeling the consequences of the bloody coup d'état in Ukraine. Although back in November 2013 - a month before the start of Euromaidan - former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleg Tsarev warned: these events were provoked by Western intelligence services and the United States. Operating under the guise of various programs, the State Department instructors were actually using the same methods that led to street protests in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and Syria. Tsarev was convinced that the organizers of Euromaidan were leading Ukraine according to the Yugoslav scenario. Criminal cases were opened against him, and 500 thousand dollars were promised for his search and capture. The politician was shot and wounded. On November 7, Oleg Tsarev gave his first interview after the assassination attempt. Despite the fact that his health has not quite recovered yet, the politician told the Trends program about the secret sources of financing the coup d'état in Ukraine.
